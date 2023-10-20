House Fails To Elect Speaker On Third Vote, Rep. Jordan Falls Short Again

The House of Representatives remains without a Speaker after Republican Rep. Jim Jordan failed to get the votes needed to win the position.

House Democrats remained united in voting for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, but they lacked the votes to get him over the top without support from Republicans.

The final vote was 194 for Jordan, 210 for Jeffries, and 25 for other candidates.

Several House members from both parties were absent for the vote.

After the vote was official, Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry called the House into recess subject to the call of the chair.

After the House went into recess, the Republicans held a closed-door meeting and decided that Jordan should no longer be the nominee for Speaker. Republicans said they will hold a candidate forum on Monday. Those who wish to run for Speaker have until Sunday to declare their candidacy.

The House of Representatives has been without a Speaker for over two weeks after Rep. Matt Gaetz and a group of hard-line conservatives pushed through a motion to vacate against Kevin McCarthy.