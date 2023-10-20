JAY-Z, Eminem & Others Mourn The Death Of DJ Mark The 45 King

After the news broke, other artists took to social media to reflect on the producer's death. JAY-Z, who worked with DJ Mark on his classic "Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)," offered kind words about the impact the song's producer had on his life and career.



"Thank you Mark," Hov said in a statement released via Roc Nation. "Your instrumentals, namely 'The 900 Number,' were more memorable than out whole albums. You gave me a canvas to have a conversation with the world!! You changed my life. Even when the life is short, the art is long!!"