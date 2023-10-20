Judge Fatally Shot In Driveway After Ruling In Suspect's Divorce Case

A Maryland was fatally shot in his driveway on Thursday (October 19) night, just hours after ruling in the suspect's divorce case. According to The Herald-Mail, Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, signed an order barring Pedro Argote, 49, from having any contact with his children and their mother during a divorce hearing earlier in the day. The order also gave the woman "sole use and possession of the family home."

The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified Argote as a suspect in Wilkinson's murder and asked the public for help locating him. He is 5' 7" inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Officials said he may be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450 with Maryland plates 4EH0408.

"Anyone with information in reference to Argote's location is asked to not approach him but to immediately notify law enforcement," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included a photo of Argote. "This continues to be an active investigation, certain details of the case will not be released to the public by law enforcement."