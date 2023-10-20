Most Haunted Spot In Arizona You Don’t Ever Want To Visit At Night

It’s spooky season, and that means it’s time to reveal the creepy, quiet corners of every state, where secrets of the supernatural lurk, waiting to be unveiled.

In every state, there are the most haunted spots you don’t want to ever find yourself at night alone, as meticulously revealed by Insider. This harrowing list unveils tales of restless spirits, lingering echoes of history and the mysterious tales that make even the bravest souls shudder.

From the eerie specters of the East Coast's historic battlefields to the enigmatic whispers of the Wild West's ghost towns, there are many destinations that’ll send shiver down one’s spine.

In Louisiana, be prepared to wander through the mystical bayous and meet the spectral residents of the swamps. In the shadow of Colorado's towering mountains, come face to face with the phantoms of the Old West. Each state boasts its own chilling narrative, rich in folklore and filled with the inexplicable.

In Arizona, the most haunted spot is Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction:

“The Lost Dutchman gold mine is believed to be situated in a state park in Apache Junction, Arizona, although its exact location is unclear.

The park is said to be haunted by the spirits of people who died over the years searching for the mine, the Phoenix New Times reported.”