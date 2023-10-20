Rep. Jim Jordan No Longer Speaker Nominee After Secret Ballot Vote

After three failed votes to win the Speakership, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio will no longer be the nominee. The decision was made in a secret ballot vote during a closed-door meeting of House Republicans on Friday (October 20) afternoon.

Jordan accepted the defeat and said the Republican party needs to push forward to find a Speaker.

"We need to come together and figure out who our Speaker is going to be. I'm going to work as hard as I can to help that individual so that we can go help the American people," he told reporters.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that the GOP will "have to go back to the drawing board" as they try to find somebody who can secure the 217 votes needed to win the position.

The Republicans plan to hold a candidate forum on Monday. Those who wish to run for Speaker will have until Sunday to declare their candidacy.

"House Republicans will return on Monday at 6:30 p.m. for a candidate forum, followed by an election process on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.," Interim House Speaker Patrick McHenry said.

"The reason why I made that decision is we need space and time for candidates to talk to other members. It's fair to say that Leader Scalise wasn't given adequate time. He had 24 hours to campaign. I don't think that was right for him. Our nominee, Jordan, was given a little more time — not right for him. The conference made a decision that we're going to move forward with a new speaker nominee today. But the space and time for a reset is, I think, an important thing for House Republicans."