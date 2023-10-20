State Department Issues 'Worldwide Caution' Alert For Americans Overseas

The U.S. State Department is urging all Americans overseas to use caution as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise. On Thursday (October 19), the department issued a "worldwide caution" travel advisory citing "increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests."

If you live or plan to travel abroad, the State Department advises enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which provides information and alerts about potentially dangerous events and makes it easier to locate in case of an emergency.

In addition, officials urge caution, especially in areas frequented by tourists.

The alert comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which has sparked large protests in major cities across the world. Due to the war, the State Department also raised the Travel Advisory for Lebanon and Israel to "Level 4: Do Not Travel."

According to CNN, Secretary of State Antony Blinken ordered diplomatic posts around the world to conduct emergency security reviews.