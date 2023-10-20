The 'Loneliest Road' In Georgia

By Sarah Tate

October 20, 2023

Photo: Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Road trips are a great way to see what America has to offer, driving down long stretches of highway to see the best of small town USA. However, it often pays to take the road less traveled, avoiding stand-still traffic or multi-car collisions by choosing a route that may take longer but one that offers a bit more peace.

Atlas Obscura compiled a list of the roads in each state, with the exception of Washington, D.C., offering the quietest route for drivers based on daily traffic data. According to the site, the loneliest road in all of Georgia is State Route 24.

These are the five loneliest roads in the U.S.:

  1. Alaska, State Route 11
  2. North Dakota, State Route 24
  3. Montana, State Route 19
  4. Nevada, State Route 360
  5. South Dakota, State Route 73

Here's how the site determined its list:

"Telematics specialists at Geotab gathered 2015 data from the U.S. federal government's Highway Performance Monitoring System (HPMS) to find, for each state, the route with the lowest annual average daily traffic (AADT). HPMS data covers interstates, U.S. routes, and state routes over 10 miles long."

To see more of the quietest, loneliest roads across the country, check out the full report at atlasobscura.com.

