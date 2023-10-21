2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: All Of The Show-Stopping Red Carpet Looks

By Rachel Kaplan

October 22, 2023

Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

This year's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is was unforgettable as a lineup of superstars took over the stage at the Kaseya Center in Miami to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina featured performances from Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Yandel, Servando y Florentino, Olga Tañón, Luis Figueroa, GALE, Menudo and Chayanne. The multifaceted Puerto Rican singer-songwriter will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond.

And with all the excitement happening on stage, even more was happening backstage and on the red carpet. Take a look at some of the best of the red carpet below.

1 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Fernando Girón Tosta
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
2 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Irene Sánchez
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
3 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Irene Sánchez and Fernando Girón Tosta
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
4 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Cynthia Bailey
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
5 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Olga Tañón
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
6 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Yaritza Medina
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
7 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Geselle Valera
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
8 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Ivana Slobodianik
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
9 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Carla Moran
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
10 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Pitingo
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
11 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Nicola Bellomo and Daniela Martinez
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
12 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Nicola Bellomo and Daniela Martinez
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
13 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Karina Salmen
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
14 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Daniela Ramírez
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
15 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Amara La Negra
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
16 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Alexia Echevarria
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
17 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Marysol Patton
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
18 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
19 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Gemeny Hernández and Emily Estefan
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
20 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Emily Estefan
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
21 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Gemeny Hernández
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
22 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Gemeny Hernández and Emily Estefan
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
23 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
GALE
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
24 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Fonseca
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
25 of 25
2023 iHeart Fiesta Latina - Press Room
Alejandro Querales, Ezra Gilmore, Nicolas Calero, Gabriel Rossell and Andrés Emilio of Menudo
Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
