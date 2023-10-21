2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: All Of The Show-Stopping Red Carpet Looks

This year's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is was unforgettable as a lineup of superstars took over the stage at the Kaseya Center in Miami to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina featured performances from Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Yandel, Servando y Florentino, Olga Tañón, Luis Figueroa, GALE, Menudo and Chayanne. The multifaceted Puerto Rican singer-songwriter will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond.

And with all the excitement happening on stage, even more was happening backstage and on the red carpet. Take a look at some of the best of the red carpet below.