Ex-Major League Pitcher Arrested In Murder Of His Father-In-Law

A former Major League Baseball pitcher was arrested in connection with a 2021 shooting in Lake Tahoe, California, that left his father-in-law dead and his mother-in-law hospitalized.

Danny Serafini, 49, and Samantha Scott, 33, were taken into custody, accused of killing 70-year-old Robert Gary Spohr and attempting to murder 68-year-old Wendy Wood.

Wood was taken to the hospital after the shooting and recovered. However, she died about a year later, though it is unclear if her death was related to the shooting.

The relationship between Serafini and Scott was not immediately known.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said that Serafini was arrested in Winnemucca, Nevada, while Scott was taken into custody in Las Vegas. They are both awaiting extradition to California to face charges.

Serafini began his career in 1996, playing for the Minnesota Twins. He played for the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, and Colorado Rockies before retiring in 2007.