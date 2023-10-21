Gwyneth Paltrow Comes To The Defense Of Nepo Babies

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking a stand against the term "nepo baby."

In an interview with Bustle, the 51-year-old actress, known for her various recognizable film roles, expressed her thoughts on the concept of "nepo baby" culture and why she finds it unfair. She begins by addressing the judgment surrounding children of famous individuals.

Paltrow, a mother of two, highlights her 19-year-old daughter Apple's desire to lead a normal life and be a student. Even if Apple decides to go into show business, she defends this aspiration, emphasizing that there's nothing wrong with following in one's parents' footsteps.

She compares this to children who aspire to follow a family tradition, such as becoming a doctor or a lawyer, stating that society doesn't criticize those choices. Paltrow believes that growing up in a household of artists or professionals shapes a person's interests and goals.

She labels the term "nepo baby" as an “ugly” one and hopes her children will always feel free to pursue their passions without being influenced by others' opinions.

Paltrow also discusses her perspective on her divorce from Chris Martin and their shared commitment to shield their children from the trauma often associated with such experiences. She emphasized the importance of open communication and avoiding hurtful behavior during and after their divorce, based on her research into the experiences of adults from broken homes.