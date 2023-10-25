Bodycam Video Shows Chris Olave Telling Police 'I Play For The Saints'
By Jason Hall
October 25, 2023
Bodycam footage shows New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave telling police that he's an NFL player during his arrest.
The video, which was obtained and shared by WWLTV on Tuesday (October 24), shows Olave, 23, being detained for reckless operation of a motor vehicle Monday (October 23) night after driving 70 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.
"That's on me. I was just trying to get home," Olave told a police officer.
The wide receiver was then placed under arrest, at which point he told the officer, "My bad, dawg," and said, "I play for the Saints, man," to which the officer replied, "And?"
The second-year receiver was processed at around 11:04 p.m. local time on Monday and released shortly after, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, who initially reported the arrest. Olave is the Saints' leading receiver with 39 catches for 471 yards and one touchdown through the team's first seven games.
The former Ohio State standout was selected by New Orleans at No. 11 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and recorded a team-best 72 receptions for 1,042 yards, as well as four receiving touchdowns, while making nine starts in 15 games during his rookie season. Olave recorded seven receptions for 57 yards in the Saints' Week 7 'Thursday Night Football' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
New Orleans will face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday (October 29).