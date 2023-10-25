Bodycam Video Shows Chris Olave Telling Police 'I Play For The Saints'

Bodycam footage shows New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave telling police that he's an NFL player during his arrest.

The video, which was obtained and shared by WWLTV on Tuesday (October 24), shows Olave, 23, being detained for reckless operation of a motor vehicle Monday (October 23) night after driving 70 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

"That's on me. I was just trying to get home," Olave told a police officer.

The wide receiver was then placed under arrest, at which point he told the officer, "My bad, dawg," and said, "I play for the Saints, man," to which the officer replied, "And?"