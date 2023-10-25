Drone Attacks Leave Two Dozen U.S. Military Personnel Injured

Drone attacks targeting American troops in the Middle East have left around two dozen U.S. service personnel with injuries, according to NBC News.

The first attack occurred on October 18 when at least two attack drones targeted the al-Tanf military base in southern Syria. While one of the drones was shot down, the other reached its target and left 20 troops with minor injuries.

There was no damage to the base, and all of the troops have returned to duty.

Later that day, four Americans suffered minor injuries in a pair of drone attacks at the al-Asad base in western Iraq. One of the drones was shot down, but the debris destroyed a hangar housing small aircraft. The injured soldiers have since returned to duty.

A civilian contractor was killed after suffering a heart attack during a shelter-in-place order.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed there have been at least ten attacks in Iraq and three in Syria since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Ryder blamed the attacks on Iran and their proxy forces.

"What we are seeing is the prospect for more significant escalation against U.S. forces and personnel across the region in the very near term coming from Iranian proxy forces, and ultimately from Iran," Ryder said.

"We always reserve the right to defend ourselves, and we will never hesitate to take action when needed to protect our forces and our interests overseas," he added.