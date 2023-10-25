Eminem Reveals How You Can Buy Jars Of His Mom's Spaghetti Sauce
By Tony M. Centeno
October 25, 2023
Eminem wants to give everyone a chance to try his mom's Spaghetti Sauce at home.
On Tuesday night, October 24, the Detroit native announced that the sauce from his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant will be available for purchase nationwide. In a commercial he posted to his Instagram timeline, you can see the jars of sauce and containers of spaghetti falling to the tune of Em's 2009 song "Drop The Bomb On 'Em." One of the jars eventually smash on the ground before we see the tagline "The Sauce Is Dropping."
"From the D 2 ur kitchen 🍝 #momsspaghetti sauce is droppin 10/26," Eminem wrote in his caption.
Eminem opened his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in his hometown of Detroit in September of 2021. The name was inspired by the opening lyrics of his popular song "Lose Yourself" in which he raps, "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti." It used to be known as the Italian American sandwich shop Uncle Paulie's Deli before Em took over the downtown location. At the grand opening of the restaurant, the Shady Records co-founder worked the walk-up window and handed out food to customers.
The concept for the restaurant started as a pop-up shop in 2017. Eminem's manager Paul Rosenberg explained that they moved forward with the idea after plenty of positive feedback from the fans. According to NPR, Rosenberg said it was "really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom's Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long."
Mom's Spaghetti Sauce officially go on sale online via the restaurant's website beginning Thursday, October 26.