Eminem Reveals How You Can Buy Jars Of His Mom's Spaghetti Sauce

Eminem opened his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in his hometown of Detroit in September of 2021. The name was inspired by the opening lyrics of his popular song "Lose Yourself" in which he raps, "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti." It used to be known as the Italian American sandwich shop Uncle Paulie's Deli before Em took over the downtown location. At the grand opening of the restaurant, the Shady Records co-founder worked the walk-up window and handed out food to customers.



The concept for the restaurant started as a pop-up shop in 2017. Eminem's manager Paul Rosenberg explained that they moved forward with the idea after plenty of positive feedback from the fans. According to NPR, Rosenberg said it was "really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom's Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long."



Mom's Spaghetti Sauce officially go on sale online via the restaurant's website beginning Thursday, October 26.