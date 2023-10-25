Michigan Restaurant Named 'Best Mexican Restaurant' In The Entire State

The right time to enjoy a heaping basket of chips, salsa, and guac as an appetizer to a giant carne asada burrito is all the time! And it doesn't stop there! Mexican restaurants offer a variety of popular dishes including (but not limited to) loaded nachos, vegetable fajitas, chimichangas, tacos, and quesadillas.

If that isn't enough to satisfy your cravings, many of these establishments will also offer sides such as refried beans, rice, and the holy grail... cheese dip! Regardless of your favorite Mexican-style dishes, there is one restaurant in each state known for being the best Mexican restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best Mexican restaurant in all of Michigan is Taqueria Mi Pueblo located in Detroit.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of Michigan:

"Enchilada enthusiasts rejoice! Each of the over a dozen varieties on the menu at this Detroit destination are made with pillowy, handmade flour tortillas and then smothered in salsa roja and handfuls of cheese. Bonus—many nights, they have a live mariachi band serenading you while you eat. Taqueria Mi Pueblo is just one of the many reasons we love Michigan."

For a continued list of the best Mexican restaurants across the country visit tasteofhome.com.