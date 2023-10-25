Shyne Speaks On His Upcoming Documentary Produced By DJ Khaled

“Immigrating from Belize to Brooklyn as a child left to survive and thrive in the concrete jungle of New York, hip-hop had a massive influence on my life, giving me the space and community to explore my creativity and amplify the voice of my pain and purpose," Shyne said in a statement. "The difficult decisions of my life have shaped me into the person I am today, steadfast in my desire to build a better life for the people of Belize and humanity. By bringing my story to audiences, I hope to inspire them to find the indomitable spirit within so they can overcome all adversities and be the best version of themselves positively impacting their part of humanity with their unique footprint as I have done through music, faith and public service.”



The documentary will be directed by directed by Marcus A. Clarke, who also directed Future's The WIZRD documentary. Earlier this year, Shyne announced his plans to team up with AndScape, Khaled and Roc Nation to produce the documentary. Check out his announcement below.