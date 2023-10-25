Taking Back Sunday To Celebrate '152' During Intimate Album Release Party

Taking Back Sunday is gearing up to release their 8th full-length studio album, 152, and the band is celebrating big during their iHeartRadio Album Release Party just a few days after the project's official release.

152 is Taking Back Sunday's first album in seven years, since the release of their 2016 album Tidal Wave. The new album showcases ten new songs, including their single "S'old." In a statement on social media, the band explained of 152, "This album offers a lot more hope and light than we first realized when we were in the thick of it, putting it all together. We’ve been fortunate enough, through our music, to grow up with a lot of people going through the same things at the same time, and probably feeling the same way. Our hope is that you’re able to find a little bit of yourself in this new kit collection of songs, because you’re not alone, and neither are we."

During their exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Taking Back Sunday will perform songs from their new album, and some fan favorites, and talk about 152 and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Stryker.

Fans can watch and tune in free for a stream of Taking Back Sunday's iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Thursday, November 2nd at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio's The Feel station.