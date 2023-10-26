A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot pharmacy employees over a list of specific drugs and medications. The Orlando Police Department said the suspect walked into the business in the 4300 block of Curry Ford Road around 6 p.m. on October 20.

Authorities claim the robber, later identified as 23-year-old Thomas Mues, gave workers a handwritten note stating he would shoot someone if they raised any alarm.

“This is a armed robbery!” the note reads. “Please cooperate, I don’t want to hurt you. You are not to alarm anybody or I will shoot the closest person to me!”

The list then demands the employees give him "all bottles" of oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall, liquid codeine, and Viagra. The note then instructs the victims to place the pills in a bag along with the note, or he'll open fire.

Officers responded to the scene and chased Mues on foot from the pharmacy. Police said he was captured with dozens of bottles of stolen drugs and the handwritten note, which is shown in photos provided by officers. Authorities didn't say if they recovered a firearm during the arrest.

The 23-year-old confessed to traveling from Jacksonville to Orlando to carry out the crime while also admitting to a similar robbery, according to cops.

Mues faces several charges, including robbery, trafficking, possession of drugs, and resisting an officer without violence.