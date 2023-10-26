Jay Burna Drops His New Album Featuring T.I.. Fetty Wap & More
By Tony M. Centeno
October 27, 2023
Jay Burna is back with his brand-new album.
On Friday, October 26, the South Florida native released his new studio album Dear You No More Apologies via Black Congress Music Group. His new project comes with previously released tracks like "Pray For Something" and "Jamaica" featuring Fetty Wap & Daniel Skye. Jay also recruited T.I., Serani, F$O Dinero, Rellyski and more.
"This project is something I crafted to cater to being unapologetic and loving yourself," Jay Burna tells iHeartRadio. "Understanding the right woman is a Queen and the wrong one will drown you. Be yourself, enjoy amazing music and never give up on your dreams."
The album is a culmination of Jay Burna's hard work over the past three years. He released his first single "Jamaica" at the height of the pandemic in 2020 along with the official music video featuring Fetty Wap and Syke. Burna followed up with "Drifting Away" and "My Favorite" in 2022. He kicked off 2023 by dropping "Pray For Something" and followed up with his collaboration with Starr "Mawd!" At the top of the summer, he released one of two joint efforts with T.I. "Ride or Die."
Dear You No More Apologies is Jay Burna's first body of work in nearly seven years. The last time he dropped a collection of songs was back in 2016 when he released his eight-track project Trill Nights. Listen to his latest effort below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE