Jay Burna Drops His New Album Featuring T.I.. Fetty Wap & More

The album is a culmination of Jay Burna's hard work over the past three years. He released his first single "Jamaica" at the height of the pandemic in 2020 along with the official music video featuring Fetty Wap and Syke. Burna followed up with "Drifting Away" and "My Favorite" in 2022. He kicked off 2023 by dropping "Pray For Something" and followed up with his collaboration with Starr "Mawd!" At the top of the summer, he released one of two joint efforts with T.I. "Ride or Die."



Dear You No More Apologies is Jay Burna's first body of work in nearly seven years. The last time he dropped a collection of songs was back in 2016 when he released his eight-track project Trill Nights. Listen to his latest effort below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE