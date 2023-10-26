WATCH: Dana White Fires Back At Bud Light Sponsorship Criticism

UFC President Dana White fired back at criticism following the announcement of the company's new partnership with Anheuser-Busch, despite recent boycotts from conservatives after the company partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year.

White addressed the situation during his 'Power Slap 5' post-match press conference on Wednesday (October 25) following news that the beer company would once again serve as UFC's "official beer partner" as part of a new, multiyear deal that would go into effect on January 1, 2024. White admitted that he anticipated potential backlash from some fans and compared the move to his previous decision for UFC to be one of the first sports to return to action during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When it comes to Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, everybody talks about, 'oh, you did it for money.' Hey dummies, all sponsorship deals are about money, OK? So when you talk about being a sellout, I had multiple deals in front of me," White said. "So it's not like, 'oh, Bud Light showed up and they were the only option I had to get money.' Do you know how f*****g stupid that is to think that.

"This was all about everybody on every side of this deal that were involved, other beer companies and everything else, absolutely positively know this was not about money to me. We were going to end up with money with no matter who we ended up with."