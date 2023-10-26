Watch Jack Black Strip Down To His Undies And Sing A Taylor Swift Song
By Katrina Nattress
October 26, 2023
On Wednesday night (October 25), Jack Black did what Jack Black does best — raise spirits — while performing at a fundraiser for those affected by the SAG-AFTRA strikes. The comedian delivered stand-up during his set at the Give Back-ular Spectacular! Show at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre, but that's not all. He also stripped down to his undies and sang a snippet of Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero."
Wearing just boxers and socks, Black went into the crowd and asked if anyone had a request. When someone asked if he knew the Midnights hit, he replied: “I know that one. Everyone knows that f***ing song!” He then sang the chorus in the most Jack Black way ever, including animated choreography, high kicks, and gibberish when he didn't know the words. Thankfully for us, someone in the audience caught it all on video. Check out the footage below.
Watching Jack Black strip and then serenade us with Taylor Swift wasn’t on my bingo card for 2023. pic.twitter.com/CU6R7WPgf0— Amrita Khalid (@askhalid) October 26, 2023
This isn't the only epic musical performance Black has been a part of recently. At the beginning of the month, he covered Ozzy Osbourne's "Mr. Crowley" with a group of talented 12- and 13-year-olds at Tom Morello's Mom's 100th birthday party. The Tenacious D frontman led the band on vocals, giving his best Ozzy impersonation. Tom's son Roman Morello played guitar and showed off his skills with some pretty impressive solos and playing the guitar behind his back.