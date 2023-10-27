Courtney Love Teases First Album In More Than A Decade

By Katrina Nattress

October 27, 2023

The David Lynch Foundation's DLF Live Celebration Of The 60th Anniversary Of Allen Ginsberg's "HOWL" With Music, Words, And Funny People
Photo: Getty Images North America

Earlier this week, Courtney Love sneakily teased a new solo album by reactivating an unofficial TikTok account and sharing a series of short clips showing her singing and lip-syncing to recorded music.

“It’s Courtney, hi. I’m not going to have an official TikTok. I’m just gonna upload some teasers from my album that’s coming out… Christmas, if we’re lucky," she said in one video. "I’m just gonna upload some teasers. This is not an official page. If you get this in your For You page, then the AI is listening. There’s just some songs, little bits… I’m not giving too much away from my album which is probably out Christmas.”

In another clip, the former Hole bandleader declared that she thinks it's “the longest record that’s ever been written in the history of rock, so it better f**kin’ be good, no filler.”

Love released her debut solo album America’s Sweetheart in 2004 and followed that in 2010 with Nobody’s Daughter, which was technically credited to Hole but she was the only member involved in its making.

See her TikToks below.

It's been a busy month for Love. On October 7, her daughter Frances Bean Cobain married Tony Hawk's son, Riley Hawk. The ceremony was officiated by former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe, who also happens to be Cobain's Godfather.

