Cup Noodles Is Making Significant Changes To Its Cups

Cup Noodles is redesigning its iconic cups to be more environmentally friendly. Starting next year, Cup Noodles will no longer come in styrofoam cups. Instead, the cups will be made out of paper, using 40% recycled fiber.

Cup Noodles, which is owned by Nissin Foods USA, is also eliminating the plastic wrap on its packaging, and the sleeves will be made from 100% recycled paper.

In addition to being better for the environment, the new cups have an added benefit: the instant noodles can be microwaved. Currently, you must pour boiling water into the cup to cook the noodles, which come in nine different flavors.

With the new packaging, you will be able to cook the flavored ramen noodles in just two minutes and 15 seconds.

While Cup Noodles is redesigning its cups and packaging, it is not changing its logo.

"Since its invention more than 50 years ago, Cup Noodles has become a cultural mainstay and a staple in households around the world," Michael Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA, said in a press release. "And while Cup Noodles will continue to have that same satisfying taste and iconic look, we continue to find ways to evolve the brand to support the current needs of our consumers, the environment, and the world. This updated packaging and the new paper cup marks an important milestone for Cup Noodles and a key step in our environmental commitment."