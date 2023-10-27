Iron Maiden Finally Announces 2024 North American Tour: See The Dates

Iron Maiden are finally bringing their Future Past Tour to North America next year. The metal icons announced the exciting news on Friday (October 27), after a memorable set at the Power Trip festival earlier this month.

“We’re really excited to be bringing The Future Past Tour back to Canada and the United States next year,” bassist Steve Harris said in a statement. “We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere In Time, and we’ve really enjoyed playing them! So it’s going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who’ve waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!”

“The Future Past Tour back is one of the most exciting tours we’ve ever done and to be performing both brand new material and songs that haven’t been played for many years with a mix of fan-favourites has been a great experience for both the fans and the band,” the band's manager Rod Smallwood added. “The energy has been incredible and we can’t wait to continue bringing this amazing and innovative show to fans around the world next year.”

See a full list of tour dates below

Iron Maiden Future Past North American Tour Dates

October 2024

4 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego, CA

5 Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

8 Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

12 Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA

14 MODA Center, Portland, OR

16 Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

18 Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

19 Ball Arena, Denver, CO

22 Xcel Energy Center, St Paul, MN

24 Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

26 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

27 Videotron Centre, Quebec, QC

30 Centre Bell, Montreal, QC

November 2024

1 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

2 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

6 DCU Center, Worcester, MA

8 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

9 Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

12 CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

13 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

16 Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

17 Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX