New York Restaurant Named 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner' In The State

By Logan DeLoye

October 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Nothing says "no-frills" quite like the flickering neon sign that hangs by a thread outside of your local hole-in-the-wall diner. While the outside of the establishment appears to be unassuming, the food is nothing short of spectacular. With meals smothered in grease, slathered in comfort, and served inside a non-judgemental atmosphere that brings people together, this restaurant surely knows how to keep customers returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall diner in all of New York is Murray Hill Diner located at 222 Lexington Avenue in New York City. Cheapism recommended that first-time customers order the pancakes and eggs Benedict.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the entire state:

"For New Yorkers, Murray Hill Diner is a Midtown eatery where the owners are on the premises daily. Work or live nearby? Your food can be delivered to your door. Located in the neighborhood of the same name — Murray Hill — the diner is just a few blocks from the Empire State Building. It's also just a short walk from iconic attractions like MoMA, The Met, and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall diners across the country visit cheapism.com.

