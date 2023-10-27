A woman in North Carolina gave her mother quite the shock after telling her all about her massive lottery win.

Belinda Robinson, of Elizabeth City, recently purchased a lottery ticket for the newly-launched Power 5s scratch-off game because she "[likes] to buy the new tickets," according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. That choice paid off big time when she won the first of the game's six top prizes of $250,000. She had to call her mom and share the incredible news.

"I called my mama crying, saying, 'I won, I won,'" she said. "She told me to calm down because I almost gave her a heart attack."

Even though Robinson was clearly excited about the win, her mom thought she was joking around. However, she quickly got on board, telling her daughter that she had faith she would win some day.

"She thought I was playing so I sent her a picture of it," she said. "She told me, 'You always said you were going to win big.'"

Robinson claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (October 23), taking home a grand total of $178,126 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

"I'm just so excited," she said. "I still can't believe it."

After Robinson's win, five top prizes in the Power 5s game remains to be claimed.