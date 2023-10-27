The Best Mexican Restaurant In New Mexico Has Officially Been Named

Taste of Home released a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state with mouth-watering menus that'll have each guests' taste buds doing the salsa.

No matter if one is a fan of sizzling fajitas, craving the perfect margarita or embarking on a quest for authenticity, these rankings cover the best of the best, highlighting the spicy flavors of the southwest to the vibrant dishes of the northeast.

The establishments which made the cut are not only diverse, but are also a perfect blend of traditional and innovative, gaining approval from locals who provide them with continuous support.

As it turns out, one doesn't have to make their way down south, crossing borders for a plate of amazing Mexican cuisine. A drive through one's own neighborhood is all it could take, and all one has to do is bring their appetite.

In New Mexico, the top Mexican eatery is La Choza in Santa Fe:

"New Mexico’s famous green chiles are the star at La Choza in Santa Fe. The spicy peppers are woven into many of the restaurant’s award-winning dishes like the chile relleno and the green chile stew. Want to try the Southwestern specialty for yourself? Make this green chile chicken chili for dinner."