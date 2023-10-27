The Best Mexican Restaurant In Texas Has Officially Been Named

Taste of Home released a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state with mouth-watering menus that'll have each guests' taste buds doing the salsa.

No matter if one is a fan of sizzling fajitas, craving the perfect margarita or embarking on a quest for authenticity, these rankings cover the best of the best, highlighting the spicy flavors of the southwest to the vibrant dishes of the northeast.

The establishments which made the cut are not only diverse, but are also a perfect blend of traditional and innovative, gaining approval from locals who provide them with continuous support.

As it turns out, one doesn't have to make their way down south, crossing borders for a plate of amazing Mexican cuisine. A drive through one's own neighborhood is all it could take, and all one has to do is bring their appetite.

In Texas, the top Mexican eatery is Fonda San Miguel in Austin:

"In the state that literally created Tex-Mex, it’s tough to pick a favorite—so we let U.S. presidents do it. Both Lyndon B. Johnson and George W. Bush have eaten at Fonda San Miguel, the stunning Austin landmark that’s been dishing out some of the freshest, most authentic Mexican food in Texas since the 1970s. Agree with the POTUS’ picks? Check out more presidents’ favorite foods."