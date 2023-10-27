Watch Blink-182 Play Surprise Show At Denny's

Blink-182 recently played a surprise show...at a Denny's in Long Beach, California. The band shared a clip on socials, which shows Mark Hoppus yell "What the f**k is up, Denny's?!" while Travis Barker tapped his drums sticks. They then went into a raucous performance of the ONE MORE TIME... track "Anthem Part 3," which features singing and a lot of headbanging from Tom DeLonge, while the crowd absolutely lost its collective mind.

Though the stunt might seem random, it's actually a nod to a 2013 show where hardcore band Live Without played at an abandoned Denny's and welcomed fans with the same greeting. Years later, footage from the show ended up on the internet and rightfully became a meme.

Blink's video also served as a reminder that tickets to their 2024 arena tour go on sale today (October 27). Check out the clip above.

In addition to the performance video, the band also dropped two bonus tracks, "Cut Me Off" and "See You" off their latest album ONE MORE TIME..., which came out on October 20 and marks the first blink album DeLonge's been a part of since 2011's Neighborhoods.

See a full list of blink's 2024 tour dates here.