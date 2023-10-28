DJ SpinKing always brings out the hottest artists during his Powerhouse set, and this year was no different.



On Saturday night, October 28, the seasoned DJ kicked celebrated his birthday at Powerhouse NYC 2023 powered by Smirnoff Lemonades. During his set, SpinKing brought out several special guests including TJ and Rowdy Rebel. The New York artists got the crowd hype with numerous bangers that had everyone up out of their seats. Towards the end of his set, he had one more surprise guest: DaBaby. The North Carolina rapper belted out a few of his fan favorites like his latest hit "Shake Sum'n" along with "Suge" and "Bop."