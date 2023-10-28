Matthew Perry, renowned for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the beloved '90s sitcom Friends, has tragically passed away. The news of his death was first reported by TMZ.

Law enforcement sources have disclosed that the actor was discovered at a residence in the Los Angeles area on Saturday. Initial reports suggest that he may have drowned, prompting a call for cardiac arrest assistance. However, the exact location on the property where this occurred remains unclear. Perry was found in a Jacuzzi at the residence, and it's been confirmed that no drugs were present at the scene, with no indications of foul play.

Matthew Perry's portrayal of Chandler Bing made him a fan favorite, and his legacy continues to be celebrated by fans worldwide.

While Friends was his most prominent work, he also appeared in numerous other TV shows and films, contributing significantly to the entertainment industry.

However, offscreen, Perry faced significant personal challenges, battling addiction to drugs and alcohol, particularly painkillers, throughout his career. He courageously shared his struggles in a memoir published the year prior, shedding light on his weight fluctuations during his time on Friends.

Perry's health issues were compounded by a gastrointestinal perforation that required emergency surgery but fortunately resulted in his recovery.

He was engaged to Molly Hurwitz briefly, which ended after six months, and had previously been romantically linked to Lizzy Caplan.

Matthew Perry's untimely passing at the age of 54 is a somber moment for fans and the entertainment world, as his contributions are remembered.