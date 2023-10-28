Live Cluster Bomblet Found Mixed In With Goodwill Donation

An employee at the Janesville Goodwill in Wisconsin made a troubling discovery while conducting routine inventory on Friday (October 27) morning.

While the employee was going through a box of recently donated items, they discovered an explosive device and ammunition. The employee called 911, and the bomb squad was sent to the thrift store.

Bomb technicians with the Dane County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad determined it was a live cluster bomblet and evacuated the store and the surrounding area. Bomblets are part of cluster bombs that contain a large number of submunitions that deploy and explode as the bomb strikes its target.

The bomb squad collected the cluster bomblet and ammunition and said they would destroy it in a safe manner.

The Janesville Police Department said it is trying to locate the person who dropped off the donation at Goodwill.

In a statement to WKOW, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin urged customers to check their guidelines before donating items.

"For the safety and security of all community members, please refer to Goodwill's donation guidelines at www.amazinggoodwill.com prior to donating to your local Goodwill Store & Donation Center in southeastern Wisconsin and metropolitan Chicago."

The Janesville Police Department urged any residents who have old military ordinances or any suspicious devices to contact them so they can be disposed of safely.