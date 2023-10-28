Megan Fox And MGK’s Matching Halloween Costumes Pay Homage To ‘Kill Bill’

Megan Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, made an unforgettable entrance at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles, revealing their admiration for Quentin Tarantino's classic film, Kill Bill.

The couple, who got engaged just a year after commencing their relationship, arrived at the star-studded gathering dressed as iconic characters from the movie. In a playful twist, Machine Gun Kelly transformed into Uma Thurman's character, The Bride, sporting a blood-splattered version of her iconic yellow jumpsuit and brandishing her signature katana sword.

Megan Fox embraced the role of Gogo Yubari, the schoolgirl assassin portrayed by Japanese actress Chiaki Kuriyama, complete with blood running from her eyes and Yubari's formidable meteor hammer.

Model Charlotte McKinney joined the homage to Tarantino's films, portraying Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction with undeniable allure in a black miniskirt, an unbuttoned white blouse and Mia's trademark raven hair.

The annual Casamigos Halloween bash, hosted by tequila brand founders Rande Gerber and George Clooney, was a star-studded affair. Despite Clooney's absence, Rande and supermodel Cindy Crawford showcased their costumes as Sandy and Danny from the iconic musical Grease.

Several celebrities paid homage to pop icon Britney Spears, including Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba.

This recent public appearance of MGK and Megan marked their first public sighting since September 7 this year.

The couple, based in Los Angeles, initially crossed paths while working on the crime thriller Midnight In The Sawgrass, released in 2021.

Megan Fox, a mother of three, was previously married to Brian Austin Green, while Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter named Casie with his former partner Emma Cannon.

The couple announced their engagement in January of the previous year.