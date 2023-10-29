Lil Uzi Vert Loses Massive Chain While Performing At Powerhouse NYC
By Tony M. Centeno
October 29, 2023
Lil Uzi Vert's performance at Powerhouse NYC was going so well until they lost one of their massive chains.
On Saturday night, October 28, the Philly rapper hit the stage inside the Prudential Center to close out Powerhouse NYC powered by Smirnoff Lemonades. They opened the final set of the night by debuting and new hair cut and performing "Spin Again" off their latest Pink Tape album. He followed up with other hits like "444+222" and "Do What I Want" and "Money Longer" before he decided to hop into the crowd on the right side of the stage. That's when his massive cross pendant and chain went missing.
"I dropped that chain," Uzi said while he was in the crowd, "but we'll talk about that after. I gotta keep going... whoever find that I'll cash you out on the spot right now."
The hefty chain has a huge diamond-encrusted cross with three roses in the middle with gold accents around the lining of the pendant. Uzi managed to finish out their set with "The Way Life Goes," "XO Tour Liife" and his smash hit "Just Wanna Rock." However, there was still no update on the chain by the time he wrapped up. Police were spotted right outside Uzi's dressing room after their set had ended. See what happened after Uzi's set below.