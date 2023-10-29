Lil Uzi Vert Loses Massive Chain While Performing At Powerhouse NYC

"I dropped that chain," Uzi said while he was in the crowd, "but we'll talk about that after. I gotta keep going... whoever find that I'll cash you out on the spot right now."



The hefty chain has a huge diamond-encrusted cross with three roses in the middle with gold accents around the lining of the pendant. Uzi managed to finish out their set with "The Way Life Goes," "XO Tour Liife" and his smash hit "Just Wanna Rock." However, there was still no update on the chain by the time he wrapped up. Police were spotted right outside Uzi's dressing room after their set had ended. See what happened after Uzi's set below.

