Oklahoma Falls In Week 10 AP College Football Top 25 Poll
By Jason Hall
October 29, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
The Oklahoma Sooners dropped four spots from No. 6 overall to No. 10 in the Associated Press Week 10 college football Top 25 poll following their upset loss to Kansas on Saturday (October 28).
The Sooners were defeated, 38-33, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium during their first loss of the 2023 college football season. Oregon moved up two spots from No. 8 overall to No. 6 following its blowout win against Utah, who fell five spots to No. 5 overall.
- Georgia (SEC)- 8-0 (-)
- Michigan (Big Ten)- 8-0 (-)
- Ohio State (Big Ten)- 8-0 (-)
- Florida State (ACC)- 8-0 (-)
- Washington (Pac-12)- 8-0 (-)
- Oregon (Pac-12)- 7-1 (+2)
- Texas (Big 12)- 7-1 (-)
- Alabama (SEC)- 7-1 (+1)
- Penn State (Big Ten)- 7-1 (+1)
- Oklahoma (Big 12)- 7-1 (-4)
- Ole Miss (SEC)- 7-1 (+1)
- Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 7-2 (+2)
- LSU (SEC)- 6-2 (+2)
- Missouri (SEC)- 7-1 (+2)
- Louisville (ACC)- 7-1 (+3)
- Oregon State (Pac-12)- 6-2 (-5)
- Air Force (Mountain West)- 8-0 (+2)
- Utah (Pac-12)- 6-2 (-5)
- Tennessee (SEC)- 6-2 (+2)
- UCLA (Pac-12)- 6-2 (+3)
- Tulane (AAC)- 7-1 (+1)
- Kansas (Big 12)- 6-2 (Not ranked in Week 9)
- James Madison (Sun Belt)- 8-0 (+2)
- USC (Pac-12)- 7-2 (-)
- Kansas State (Big 12)- 6-2 (NR)
The first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season will be announced live Tuesday (October 31) night.