Oklahoma Falls In Week 10 AP College Football Top 25 Poll

By Jason Hall

October 29, 2023

Oklahoma v Kansas
Photo: Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners dropped four spots from No. 6 overall to No. 10 in the Associated Press Week 10 college football Top 25 poll following their upset loss to Kansas on Saturday (October 28).

The Sooners were defeated, 38-33, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium during their first loss of the 2023 college football season. Oregon moved up two spots from No. 8 overall to No. 6 following its blowout win against Utah, who fell five spots to No. 5 overall.

  1. Georgia (SEC)- 8-0 (-)
  2. Michigan (Big Ten)- 8-0 (-)
  3. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 8-0 (-)
  4. Florida State (ACC)- 8-0 (-)
  5. Washington (Pac-12)- 8-0 (-)
  6. Oregon (Pac-12)- 7-1 (+2)
  7. Texas (Big 12)- 7-1 (-)
  8. Alabama (SEC)- 7-1 (+1)
  9. Penn State (Big Ten)- 7-1 (+1)
  10. Oklahoma (Big 12)- 7-1 (-4)
  11. Ole Miss (SEC)- 7-1 (+1)
  12. Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 7-2 (+2)
  13. LSU (SEC)- 6-2 (+2)
  14. Missouri (SEC)- 7-1 (+2)
  15. Louisville (ACC)- 7-1 (+3)
  16. Oregon State (Pac-12)- 6-2 (-5)
  17. Air Force (Mountain West)- 8-0 (+2)
  18. Utah (Pac-12)- 6-2 (-5)
  19. Tennessee (SEC)- 6-2 (+2)
  20. UCLA (Pac-12)- 6-2 (+3)
  21. Tulane (AAC)- 7-1 (+1)
  22. Kansas (Big 12)- 6-2 (Not ranked in Week 9)
  23. James Madison (Sun Belt)- 8-0 (+2)
  24. USC (Pac-12)- 7-2 (-)
  25. Kansas State (Big 12)- 6-2 (NR)

The first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season will be announced live Tuesday (October 31) night.

