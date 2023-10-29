Oklahoma Falls In Week 10 AP College Football Top 25 Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners dropped four spots from No. 6 overall to No. 10 in the Associated Press Week 10 college football Top 25 poll following their upset loss to Kansas on Saturday (October 28).

The Sooners were defeated, 38-33, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium during their first loss of the 2023 college football season. Oregon moved up two spots from No. 8 overall to No. 6 following its blowout win against Utah, who fell five spots to No. 5 overall.

Georgia (SEC)- 8-0 (-) Michigan (Big Ten)- 8-0 (-) Ohio State (Big Ten)- 8-0 (-) Florida State (ACC)- 8-0 (-) Washington (Pac-12)- 8-0 (-) Oregon (Pac-12)- 7-1 (+2) Texas (Big 12)- 7-1 (-) Alabama (SEC)- 7-1 (+1) Penn State (Big Ten)- 7-1 (+1) Oklahoma (Big 12)- 7-1 (-4) Ole Miss (SEC)- 7-1 (+1) Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 7-2 (+2) LSU (SEC)- 6-2 (+2) Missouri (SEC)- 7-1 (+2) Louisville (ACC)- 7-1 (+3) Oregon State (Pac-12)- 6-2 (-5) Air Force (Mountain West)- 8-0 (+2) Utah (Pac-12)- 6-2 (-5) Tennessee (SEC)- 6-2 (+2) UCLA (Pac-12)- 6-2 (+3) Tulane (AAC)- 7-1 (+1) Kansas (Big 12)- 6-2 (Not ranked in Week 9) James Madison (Sun Belt)- 8-0 (+2) USC (Pac-12)- 7-2 (-) Kansas State (Big 12)- 6-2 (NR)

The first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season will be announced live Tuesday (October 31) night.