Creed Announces First Tour In 12 Years: Are They Coming To Your City?

Creed is officially back! On Monday (October 30), the band announced a reunion tour that sees them hitting the road for the first time in 12 years. Dubbed the "Summer of '99 Tour," the 40-date trek will feature 3 Doors Down as direct support most dates, with Finger Eleven opening all shows. The dates that don't include 3 Doors Down will feature sets by Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic or Big Wreck in their place.

The tour kicks off July 17 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and wraps up in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 28. The tour will also feature the “Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival” on August 31 in San Bernardino, California, which will include 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, and The Verve Pipe.

Before unveiling the full tour, Creed announced two reunion cruises, which set sail in April.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (November 3) at 10am local time. See the full list of tour dates below.

Creed 2024 Tour Dates

04/18-04/22 – Miami, FL @ Summer of ’99 Cruise

04/27-05/01 – Orlando, FL @ Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise

07/17 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center *

07/19 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair *

07/20 – Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam *

07/23 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park *

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +

07/26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +

07/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater +

07/30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

07/31 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre +

08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center +

08/03 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake +

08/06 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x

08/07 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

08/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +

08/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center +

08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater x

08/14 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre +

08/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre +

08/17 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater +

08/20 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion x

08/21 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center +

08/23 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium +

08/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC +

08/31 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival) %

09/01 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre +

09/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +

09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre +

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre +

09/10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

09/11 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion +

09/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center +

09/14 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion +

09/16 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater ^

09/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +

09/20 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds +

09/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre +

09/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place x

09/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

09/27 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater +

09/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena +

+ = w/ 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven

^ = w/ Daughtry and Finger Eleven

* = w/ Switchfoot and Finger Eleven

x = w/ Tonic and Finger Eleven

# = w/ Big Wreck and Finger Eleven

% = w/ 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe