FDA Urges Parents To Test Children After Lead Found In Fruit Puree Pouches

The Food and Drug Administration is urging parents to take their children to the doctor for a blood test after high levels of lead were discovered in WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services received reports of four children with elevated levels of lead in their blood and found that the children all ate the WanaBana apple cinnamon pouches. The agency tested multiple lots of the pouches and found "extremely high concentrations of lead."

As a result of the findings, WanaBana issued a voluntary recall of the popular fruit puree pouches, which were sold across the country at various retailers, including Sam's Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree.

"If you have WanaBana brand apple cinnamon puree products in your home, do not eat them or feed them to your children. Dispose of the products immediately," the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

The FDA noted that children don't always show signs of elevated lead levels in their blood and urged parents to take them to a doctor for a blood test.

"Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should contact their child's healthcare provider about getting a blood test," the FDA said.