House To Act On Resolution To Expel Rep. George Santos This Week

The House of Representatives, now led by newly minted Speaker Mike Johnson, is preparing for a busy week, with several resolutions on the table as it continues to work on passing bills to fund the government.

The most significant resolution that the House will take up this week is one on whether to expel New York Rep. George Santos from Congress.

Santos is facing 23 federal charges related to his campaign and its finances. Last week, Santos pleaded not guilty to an additional ten counts accusing him of inflating his finance reports and charging donors' credit cards without their authorization.

He has denied all the charges and has refused numerous calls to resign that began shortly after he was sworn in when reports surfaced that he lied about most of his biographical information while on the campaign trail.

It is unclear how Johnson will proceed with the resolution. He could attempt to table the resolution or refer it to a committee for further consideration, both of which require a majority vote. He could also bring the resolution directly to the House floor for a vote, which would require a two-thirds majority to oust Santos from the House.

The House will also take up censure resolutions against Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The measure to censure Tlaib was brought forth by Greene over her comments on the war between Israel and Hamas. Green accused Tlaib of "sympathizing with terrorist organizations."

After Greene filed the censure resolution, Rep. Becca Balint fired back by moving to force a vote on a July resolution seeking to censure Greene for numerous comments she has made during her tenure in Congress.

On Thursday, the House is expected to take up a stand-alone bill to provide $14.5 billion in aid to Israel.

The House will also continue working on the seven remaining appropriations bills to avoid a government shutdown.