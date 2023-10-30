John Mellencamp Announces Massive US Tour: See The Dates

By Katrina Nattress

October 31, 2023

John Mellencamp is hitting the road next year on what he's aptly billed as the "Live and In Person Tour." The 27-date tour kicks off March 8, 2024 in Rochester, New York, and wraps up on April 23 in Savannah, Georgia. Tickets go on sale Friday (November 3) at 10am local time. Check out a full list of dates below.

John Mellencamp 2024 Tour Dates

03/08 – Rochester, NY @ West Herr Auditorium Theatre

03/10 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

03/11 – Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre

03/13 – Hartford, CT @ The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

03/14 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors

03/16 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

03/17 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

03/19 – East Lansing, MI @ Wharton Center

03/20 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

03/22 – Muncie, IN @ Emens Auditorium

03/23 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center

03/25 – Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner

03/26 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts

03/27 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

04/04 – Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall

04/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

04/07 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

04/09 – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for Performing Arts

04/10 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center

04/12 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

04/14 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

04/15 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

04/17 – Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Theatre

04/18 – Washington, D.C. @ DAR Constitution Hall

04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

04/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

04/23 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

