John Mellencamp Announces Massive US Tour: See The Dates
By Katrina Nattress
October 31, 2023
John Mellencamp is hitting the road next year on what he's aptly billed as the "Live and In Person Tour." The 27-date tour kicks off March 8, 2024 in Rochester, New York, and wraps up on April 23 in Savannah, Georgia. Tickets go on sale Friday (November 3) at 10am local time. Check out a full list of dates below.
John Mellencamp 2024 Tour Dates
03/08 – Rochester, NY @ West Herr Auditorium Theatre
03/10 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
03/11 – Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre
03/13 – Hartford, CT @ The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts
03/14 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors
03/16 – Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
03/17 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
03/19 – East Lansing, MI @ Wharton Center
03/20 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
03/22 – Muncie, IN @ Emens Auditorium
03/23 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center
03/25 – Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner
03/26 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts
03/27 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
04/04 – Duluth, MN @ DECC Symphony Hall
04/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center
04/07 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
04/09 – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for Performing Arts
04/10 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center
04/12 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
04/14 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
04/15 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
04/17 – Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Theatre
04/18 – Washington, D.C. @ DAR Constitution Hall
04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
04/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
04/23 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre