Jung Kook Celebrating Debut Solo Album 'GOLDEN' With Album Release Party

The global pop star Jung Kook's debut album GOLDEN is almost here, and fans across the country will be able to celebrate along with the star during his iHeartRadio Album Release Party on November 3rd, the project's official release day.

GOLDEN is Jung Kook's first solo album and showcases a total of 11 new songs, including guest appearances from artists like Jack Harlow, Latto, Major Lazer and DJ Snake. The project also features a song called "Yes or No," which Ed Sheeran is credited on, as well as a track called "Hate You" which Shawn Mendes took part in writing. According to a press release, "GOLDEN takes its motif from the golden moments of Jung Kook as a solo artist."

During his iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Jung Kook will be performing some of his new music, as well as open up about GOLDEN and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright.

Fans can tune in to the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Jung Kook on Friday, November 3rd at 7pm ET/4pm PT on iHeartRadio's Hit Nation station and K-Pop Radio station, and 7pm local time across Pop and select Hot AC Stations.

Get pumped for the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Jung Kook by listening to some of his GOLDEN songs below.