Nebraska Destination Named 'Richest City' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

October 30, 2023

Omaha skyline with fountain and lake
Photo: Davel5957 / iStock / Getty Images

Have you ever driven through a city or a small town and admired its clean streets, beautiful architecture, and large houses? These attributes could be a credit to the pride of the town's residents in keeping up with living standards, or the city could simply house a lot of wealthy locals.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the richest city in all of Nebraska is Omaha. The median household income in Omaha is $79,638 compared to a statewide income of $69,597. 976,875 people currently live in Omaha.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the richest city in all of Nebraska:

"Using metro area level data on median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest city in every state. Additional income and population data also came from the ACS. It is important to note that four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – have only one metropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed in these places rank as the richest by default only. "

For a continued list of the richest cities across the country visit 247wallst.com.

