Trial Begins On Whether Trump Should Be Kept Off The Ballot In Colorado

A trial to decide whether former President Donald Trump should be on the ballot in the 2024 presidential election in Colorado is getting underway on Monday (October 30).

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics filed a lawsuit on behalf of six voters in Denver, arguing that Trump should be disqualified from running for office because of his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The group claims that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars any candidate who previously swore an oath to uphold the Constitution from running for future offices if they "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the United States.

Trump's lawyers tried unsuccessfully to have it tossed out, arguing only Congress can determine if somebody is ineligible to run for president. They also had a petition to move the case to federal court rejected.

Trump is not expected to attend the trial, which is expected to last about a week.

Trump is also facing similar challenges in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, and New Hampshire.