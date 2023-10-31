Airbnb Sued Over Rental Infested With Bats: 'Scene From A Horror Movie'

By Bill Galluccio

October 31, 2023

Greater mouse-eared bat (Myotis myotis), maternity roost with group of females in the attic of a church, Thuringia, Germany
Photo: imageBROKER/Franz Christoph Robiller / imageBROKER / Getty Images

A group of women have filed a lawsuit against Airbnb and the owner of the property after their vacation was ruined by an infestation of bats.

The women rented a Victorian-style house nicknamed "The Castle" in Alpena, Michigan, in July to celebrate their 50th high school reunion.

While they were in the house, the women were awoken in the middle of the night by a swarm of bats coming down from the attic of the home.

"More and more bats began entering the living quarters. The bats were coming down the old lathe walls and entering through the gaps in the baseboards. The night was littered with screams that could be heard from one room, then the next, then the next," Marko Law said in a press release.

Marko described the ordeal as "a scene from a Halloween horror movie."

The women all had to get rabies shots as a precaution following the bat attack.

The lawsuit says that an exterminator found evidence that the bats had been living in the attic for several years, citing "multiple inches of bat guano caking the floor" and "bat urine running down the basement walls."

"This is every renter's worst nightmare. What was supposed to be a fun vacation turned into a house of horror for my clients. No one expects to be attacked by a horde of bats," attorney Jon Marko said in a statement.

