“We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages,” the letter reads. “More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians. Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them.”



The letter is the first time Drake in particular has offered an opinion since the fighting and bloodshed began in Israel and Palestine at the beginning of October. He previously faced criticism from media personality DJ Vlad, who felt that artists of Jewish and Palestinian decent like Drake and DJ Khaled should be commenting on the war. See what Vlad had to say about the topic on The Breakfast Club below.