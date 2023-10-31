Florida Deputies Searching For 'Booty Patrol' Truck Pulling Over Drivers

Authorities in Florida are searching for an unknown driver known as "Booty Patrol" for pulling over drivers and impersonating law enforcement. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help in identifying the person driving a white Chevrolet that's been lurking in several counties, according to a Monday (October 30) news release.

The "suspicious vehicle" is outfitted with blue and red lights as well as green decals. The words "BOOTY PATROL" appear to be plastered on both sides of the vehicle and the front panel of the truck bed. Photos shared by deputies appear to show some stickers on the back window, as well. One photo captured at least one passenger inside the vehicle.

Officials didn't say which Florida counties this vehicle has popped up in, but they're encouraging anybody who's been pulled over by the patrol to reach out to them.

No word on what charges the suspect will face once apprehended. It's also unclear what the "Booty Patrol" does after they pull over unsuspecting drivers, or if they're considered dangerous.

"Your cooperation is crucial in helping us address this issue and ensuring the safety of our community," the sheriff's office wrote.