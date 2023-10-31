New Mexico Location Named The 'Richest City' In The Entire State
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
October 31, 2023
Big cities often require big bucks to live comfortably in, so it's definitely no surprise that in these metropolises across the United States, income levels significantly surpass the national average.
By delving into data from the 2022 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. has discerned the wealthiest city in each state. Additional income and population statistics were also integrated from the ACS.
In a majority of the cities featured in the compilation, the average household income surpasses the national median household income of $74,755, notably in thriving population centers like Boston, New York, Seattle, Austin and San Jose.
Nonetheless, some states do not host high-income cities, as evidenced by the absence of metropolitan areas with median household incomes exceeding $60,000 in economically disadvantaged states such as Mississippi and West Virginia.
Still, in most of the metropolitan areas highlighted in the rankings, the median household income eclipses the state-wide equivalent.
In New Mexico, the richest city is Santa Fe:
- Median household income, 2022: $72,544 – the highest of the 4 state metro areas
- Statewide median household income, 2022: $59,726 – #43 highest of 50 states
- Households in Santa Fe with incomes of $200,000 or higher: 7,128 (5.7% of households – #104 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)
- Population, 2022: 155,664