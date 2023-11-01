Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume Included Cirque du Soleil Performers

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Heidi Klum held her annual Halloween party and as usual, she went above and beyond. On Tuesday night (October 31st), the model dressed up as a peacock but it was more elaborate than you might think. In addition to her own full-body costume, Klum was joined by a group of "amazing" professionals from Cirque du Soleil who acted as her feathers and together formed a giant peacock.

“I feel very naked right now," Klum told Page Six on the red carpet. "I need all my friends around me. I thought it would be fun to do a costume with a bunch of people … where we all make amazing formations.”

Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party presented by Patron El Alto
Photo: Getty Images North America

Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, added to the look by dressing up as a giant peacock egg. In total, she revealed it took her six hours to get the look ready for the costume party, which isn't too bad compared to her costume last year.

For her 2022 costume party, Klum dressed up as a giant hyperrealistic worm which took her over 10 hours to transform into. “I tried to think outside of the box and come up with other things and last year I was thinking, oh, a tree would be really cool, or like, a plant, and then I kind of went from plant to rainworm," she said at the time. Klum also revealed that she starts planning her next Halloween costume as soon as the party ends. We can't wait to see what she comes up with in 2024.

Until then, check out all of the must-see celebrity Halloween costumes of 2023!

Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party presented by Patron El Alto
Photo: Getty Images North America
