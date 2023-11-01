Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, added to the look by dressing up as a giant peacock egg. In total, she revealed it took her six hours to get the look ready for the costume party, which isn't too bad compared to her costume last year.

For her 2022 costume party, Klum dressed up as a giant hyperrealistic worm which took her over 10 hours to transform into. “I tried to think outside of the box and come up with other things and last year I was thinking, oh, a tree would be really cool, or like, a plant, and then I kind of went from plant to rainworm," she said at the time. Klum also revealed that she starts planning her next Halloween costume as soon as the party ends. We can't wait to see what she comes up with in 2024.

Until then, check out all of the must-see celebrity Halloween costumes of 2023!