Kye Colors Reflects On Final Installment Of His 'COLORMAN' Series

"Been experimental with a lot of stuff in this whole COLORMAN series," he continues. "It's like been a real journey with that. I usually produce for myself all the time so it was definitely a new experience having somebody else take the wheel on a production."



COLORMAN: GREEN is the final installment of the 23-year-old rapper's latest EP series. Over the past few months, Kye Colors has served up three collections of unique records that only scratch the surface of his musical talents over an assortment of eclectic beats. Back in March, he introduced fans to the darkness he'd been holding onto for years on COLORMAN: RED. He overcame the darkness from his last project with COLORMAN: YELLOW, which arrived at the top of the summer.



"I feel like I've been thinking about it like a stoplight these past couple years," Kye says about the EP series. "I find myself taking these pauses whether it would be due to something being in the way or me being in the way of myself, even so when we started with RED. A lot of this music was recorded over the year or a couple years. So when I put it out I was like, 'Let me start by putting out something I've been holding on to so much.' So that was what RED represented. Now YELLOW is like, 'All right, cool. We out of the darkness.' YELLOW, we up now. It's a different vibe. It's a more brighter vibe than the RED one. Now we on GREEN. YELLOW, I found the road, I found my path, but GREEN is where I'm just going nonstop taking whatever the good or the bad. But I can't stop no more. I can't keep taking these little pauses. It's really been a real time artist development thing, watching me develop as an artist in real time."