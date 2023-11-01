Kye Colors Reflects On Final Installment Of His 'COLORMAN' Series
By Tony M. Centeno
November 1, 2023
Kye Colors is ready to move forward to the next phase of his career with the final installment of his COLORMAN series.
On Tuesday, October 31, the Kansas City native released his brand-new project COLORMAN: GREEN via Wasteland Records/Venice Music in partnership with LVRN. The project comes with five new songs including his collaboration with Justice Davis, his lead single "Glide" and his 80's-inspired banger "Over For Now."
"I listen to so much music. If I hear something that I like, I'm rocking with it," Kye Colors tells iHeartRadio. "["Over For Now"] got like an eighties pop type of beat to it. I just wanted to experiment with it."
"Been experimental with a lot of stuff in this whole COLORMAN series," he continues. "It's like been a real journey with that. I usually produce for myself all the time so it was definitely a new experience having somebody else take the wheel on a production."
COLORMAN: GREEN is the final installment of the 23-year-old rapper's latest EP series. Over the past few months, Kye Colors has served up three collections of unique records that only scratch the surface of his musical talents over an assortment of eclectic beats. Back in March, he introduced fans to the darkness he'd been holding onto for years on COLORMAN: RED. He overcame the darkness from his last project with COLORMAN: YELLOW, which arrived at the top of the summer.
"I feel like I've been thinking about it like a stoplight these past couple years," Kye says about the EP series. "I find myself taking these pauses whether it would be due to something being in the way or me being in the way of myself, even so when we started with RED. A lot of this music was recorded over the year or a couple years. So when I put it out I was like, 'Let me start by putting out something I've been holding on to so much.' So that was what RED represented. Now YELLOW is like, 'All right, cool. We out of the darkness.' YELLOW, we up now. It's a different vibe. It's a more brighter vibe than the RED one. Now we on GREEN. YELLOW, I found the road, I found my path, but GREEN is where I'm just going nonstop taking whatever the good or the bad. But I can't stop no more. I can't keep taking these little pauses. It's really been a real time artist development thing, watching me develop as an artist in real time."
The final project of his COLORMAN series is the culmination of all the success he's experienced recently. After putting in work for more than eight years, Kye Colors and his imprint Wasteland Records landed a management deal with Love Renaissance (LVRN). The deal was over a year in the making after co-founder Tunde Balogun came across Kye's music through a mutual friend. Since their partnership was confirmed back in January, the Atlanta-based label has been supporting his latest releases, which were distributed through Venice Music.
"We got invited out there and met with [LVRN]," Colors said. "They understood how serious we was taking my music and where I wanted to take it, and they feel like they could build with me. So come to this year, everything got finalized in January and now we partner with them."
His deal with LVRN was just one of several career goals he achieved this year. He made a major impression on stage during his headlining performance at PayDay LA in August. He also made his debut at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City for the Major Cannabis Expo back in September where he shared the stage with That Mexican OT. As if that wasn't enough, Kye Colors also won 'Best Male Rapper/Hip-Hop Artist' at the 2023 Kansas City People’s Choice Awards.
His most proud moment was when he celebrated 8/16 Day at Penn Valley Skate Park in his hometown by integrating his passion for music and skateboarding. Let's just say the event caught everyone's attention.
"So I had came up with the concept inspired by 'Skate One Six Day,' Kye explains. "I didn't get to do it last year on National Skate Day. So 816 Day was coming up. That's our city's area code. So I'm like, let me bring out the skater community. They always showing love to my music... We get there, first thing I see is a news truck and it's the local news and they were like, 'Yeah, we just heard about it. We seen it on the Gram and wanted to come cover it and get more information on it.' It was an honor to be featured in that for sure."
Kye Colors has a grand future in music and skateboarding, but he also wants to add filmmaking to his growing resume. In addition to broadening his music career, Colors also wants to fully immerse himself in the film industry.
"Mainly coming up with film like directing or writing or producing," he says. "Even having my hands in that. I mentioned online few months ago, I would make a Tubi movie. Don't be surprised if you see COLORMAN on Tubi or something."
Listen to Kye Color's new COLORMAN: GREEN EP below.