Man Allegedly Licked Trick-Or-Treater's Ear, Tried To Shoot Girl's Mother

By Bill Galluccio

November 1, 2023

Treats for Halloween
Photo: AnnaStills / iStock / Getty Images

Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a young trick-or-treater and then tried to shoot her mother.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said that 66-year-old Cedrick Paines has been charged with several crimes, including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and several gun-related charges.

Paines is accused of licking the young girl's ear while she was out trick-or-treating at his Severn home on Tuesday (October 31) night. The girl sprinted away from Paines and ran home as he followed after her.

The girl managed to reach her house, but Paines tried to force his way inside. The girl's mother pushed him away, and he pulled out a handgun. He pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire, and he fled the scene.

Officers arrested Paines at his home a short time later. They discovered and seized four firearms and ammunition during a search of his house.

Paines was taken into custody and released after posting a $5,000 bond.

