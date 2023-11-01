Missouri City Named One Of The 10 'Most Dangerous' Cities In America

One of the biggest cities in Missouri was named among the most dangerous cities in America.

Property Club looked at data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's crime report, such as rates of violent crime and overall crimes per capita, to determine the 10 most dangerous cities in the U.S., only considering cities with at least 200,000 residents.

St. Louis took the No. 2 spot as one of the most dangerous cities in the entire country, beating cities like Detroit and Baltimore but falling behind Memphis, which claimed the top spot. The ranking also broke down which neighborhoods were the most dangerous overall: Peabody-Darst-Webbe, Hamilton Heights, Walnut Park West and College Hill.

Here's why St. Louis ranks as one of the most dangerous city in the U.S.:

"St. Louis has a population of 239,210 and a crime rate that is 234% higher than the national average. St. Louis has 7,847 crimes per 100,000 people, with 6,107 violent crimes and 17,399 property crimes reported in the 2020 year. Of the 6,107 violent crimes, there were 263 incidents of murder, 1,242 incidents of robbery, and 4,278 incidents of assault. Overall, residents have a 1 in 50 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime."

These are the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2023:

Memphis, Tennessee St. Louis, Missouri Oakland, California Albuquerque, New Mexico Baltimore, Maryland New Orleans, Louisiana Detroit, Michigan Lubbock, Texas Chicago, Illinois Stockton, California

Check out the full list at PropertyClub.com to read up on why these cities are the most dangerous in the country. Missouri isn't all violence and danger — there are also plenty of neighborhoods that are safe.