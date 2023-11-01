Woman Accused Of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million

A North Dakota woman is facing murder charges for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend due to "financial motives." The Minot Police Department said that Ina Thea Kenoyer, 47, has been charged with Class AA Felony Murder for killing Steven Edward Riley, 51, just hours after he received a $30 million inheritance.

Authorities said that Kenoyer believed that Riley planned to break up with her after receiving the money. She thought she was entitled to half of the money because she was considered his common-law wife.

Kenoyer is accused of using antifreeze to poison him.

Riley first became ill when meeting with a lawyer about the inheritance on September 3. Kenoyer didn't call 911 until the following day, when he was unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital and died on September 5.

According to the Minot Daily News, witnesses told investigators that Kenoyer said that Riley was poisoned with antifreeze while he was being treated and before any lab tests had been conducted.

Kenoyer maintains her innocence and is planning to represent herself in court. She is currently being held at the Ward County Jail on a $1 million bond.

"This case was extremely complex," Investigations Commander Capt. Dale Plessas said. "Thank you to everyone who provided us with information that helped our investigators piece this together."

If convicted, she faces life in prison without the chance for parole.